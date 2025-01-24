“A classic crime-of-the-week set-up, there’s nothing new about the concept of an offbeat genius civilian being teamed up with the police, but it’s the familiarity of the format that forms the foundation of success here. Layer on to that snappy and well-timed humour, and the development of just enough empathy with Morgan’s chaotic backstory and plight, and even the occasionally telegraphed plot points can be forgiven.”

Tim Glanfield, The Times

“It has the studio-bound look of a classic U.S. sitcom and the pacing to match. Whole scenes are truncated into 30 seconds or less, or simply skipped. If this were a British show, Morgan would be played by Sheridan Smith or Kym Marsh. The character needs that touch of chippiness and resentment they could bring, and Kaitlin Olson lacks it. But she handles the quickfire dialogue with a comedy pro’s ease.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail