“Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action is a wild-eyed, scarcely believable, warts-and-all trawl through the rise and fall of one of the most notorious television programmes ever aired, The Jerry Springer Show. As a report card for humanity, it’s damning and grubby. As a glimpse into how TV shows are made, it’s spellbinding.”

Chris Bennion, The Telegraph

“What is remarkable in this documentary is the denial and evasion of responsibility that persists, even now, from almost everyone involved in the show who is featured, despite footage of producers whipping guests up into a fury before pushing them on stage, in pursuit of the physical fights that would become synonymous with the show. By and large, the producers remember only the effort of finding guests and the thrill of the ratings.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

Silent Witness, BBC1

“This was a decent episode and Sean Pertwee as DI Flynn, who wants to retire, is a solid, convincing presence. Would that couple have gone into a pitch-dark cave to have sex, though? It would be a right old mood killer because caves stink.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“Nothing about Silent Witness is plausible, though wondering how daft the plot will become is part of the fun of the show.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“Maggie Steed – a distinguished veteran actor most recently seen in Paddington 2 and Fisherman’s Friends – is an asset to any TV show and has already added some welcome pep to the proceedings. Her maverick spikiness will provide some welcome contrast to Jack and Nikki cooing at each other.”

Gerard Gilbert, The i

The Amazon Review Killer, Channel 4

“The USP of this tedious, grindingly repetitive documentary, which should have been 70 minutes at the very most, is that the serial killer Todd Kohlhepp habitually posted provocative (at least after the fact) Amazon reviews of the knives, shovels and locks he bought to carry out his crimes. But what do we learn from it all? That conscienceless evildoers walk among us as they have always done. In other words – nothing new. If there is nothing to learn from such a programme, you are easily into exploitative, amoral territory and need to stop and ask: why are we making this and why are we watching?”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“It feels invidious to append a star rating to a piece of reportage which itself brings the review into disrepute. Sharp where it needs to be, soft when it becomes a sorrowful elegy for the victims. As for Amazon’s moderators, who gave Kohlhepp space to fantasise about murder, they get no stars.”

Jasper Rees, The Telegraph