Joe Lycett vs Sewage, Channel 4

“Joe Lycett vs Sewage was very informative with some good jokes as an added bonus. Unfortunately, his biggest stunt was somewhat anti-climactic. That aside, this was an unfailingly entertaining and informative summary of the shit we’re in.”

Gerard Gilbert, The i

“Lycett’s reporting of the complexities was impressive. In the available time, and in a massive info-dump, he explained precisely what the problem is. To bring about genuine change, it’s going to take more than a convoluted stunt at Liverpool’s Albert Docks, in which Lycett launched a faux-podcast while faux-accidentally leaking faux-sewage into the water. But this was a good start, and Lycett is a hilarious knight in shining armour.”

Jasper Rees, The Telegraph

“Lycett remains a genuinely charming, witty host who never loses sight of his objective, and as long as we don’t think too hard about why a Channel 4 comedian is our only defender against a world of shit, I think everything’s really fine.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“However you feel about scatological humour, it’s hard not to nod in agreement with Lycett’s bigger point: that water companies should invest in better infrastructure, rather than focusing on paying dividends to their investors. Of course, it shouldn’t be up to Lycett alone to hold them to account. But his trademark mixture of silliness and righteous anger is a powerful one – hopefully it’ll get everyone talking s***.”

Katie Rosseinsky, The Independent

Boarders, BBC3

“It’s a fun, funny and complex coming-of-age story that encompasses all the mess and joy of youth, where few people ever really feel that they fit in. They may be surrounded by grand buildings and growing up around privileged oddballs, but the talents of the young characters and actors are what truly shine.”

Leila Latif, The Guardian

“The coming-of-age stuff (horny high jinks, puking at boozy parties) means this is unlikely to appeal much beyond the target audience. Yet there is an interesting underlying point running throughout: how do you operate in a system when it’s stacked against you? Do you acquiesce and try to fit in, as the conflicted Jaheim mulls on? But if you do, aren’t you just perpetuating it?”

James Jackson, The Times

“Razor-sharp writing and great performances make the six episodes deliciously bingeable. The five leads have been shaped by their race and background, but most of their experiences – as silly, stubborn teenagers, grappling with the looming demands of the real world – are universal. That’s what makes good comedy great, of course: when you meet a character from a different background and can still find space to relate.”

Poppie Platt, The Telegraph