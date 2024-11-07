Lucan, BBC2

“At first glance, you might think that this three-part documentary will be another contribution to this conspiracy-minded canon. But this is not a ‘have we found him?’ film. I cannot emphasise enough how much it is worth sticking with it until the end. What unspools is a sometimes tender, sometimes troubling rollercoaster that ends up in surreal and unexpected territory.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

“Lucan is pretty compelling viewing. But the interesting man at its centre isn’t the missing Lord Lucan. It’s Neil Berriman, a quiet, fiftysomething builder from Hampshire. As a portrait of a man handed a tragic legacy, which has since taken over his life, it makes poignant television.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“The programme provides details of the murder – there is an interview with the detective who discovered Rivett’s body, and disturbing photographs of the crime scene – and explores the various theories as to Lucan’s fate. But this is really a study of obsession, and a sad one. Berriman is emotional, frequently tearful, and clinging to the idea that he can get justice for the mother he never met. You cannot watch this without feeling desperately sorry for him.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“I am rapt by the Cluedo-esque story of the Earl in the basement with the lead pipe – just as the nation has been for 50 years. But Neil’s all-too-human search for answers is even more scintillating. The dual focus on both a high society cold case and the man consumed by it makes for extraordinary viewing. This is a story that will change the way you think about stories altogether.”

Emily Watkins, The i

Shetland, BBC1

“Fair play to Shetland. Not only has it proved that there is life after DI Jimmy Perez and his black pea coat, thanks to Ashley Jensen in a selection of mismatched knitwear, it kicked off its latest series on BBC1 in a clever way. It was a good piece of wrong-footing that used Jensen’s deadpan skills well.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“The writing was clear, the pacing was good, and my only dislike was the use of a traumatised child as a plot device, which is a lazy way to inject drama.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“For lovers of traditional TV crime serials, its engrossing without relying on gimmicks or artificial shocks, and you won’t see a better drama this year.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“With no Tarantinoesque gangster fly-ins, Shetland seems more promising this time around. And with plenty of those sweeping treeless vistas, enviable fishermen’s cottages, even a scene at a ceilidh (complete with kilts and Highland dances), it seems to have rediscovered what gripped us in the first place.”

Gerard Gilbert, The i