“In the third season, the show is more committed to fun, taking every opportunity to slip in a witty retort or a Bob Fosse-style musical number. The central trio are at their finest, nearly breaking the fourth wall when Martin and Short’s characters are begging Gomez’s character to figure out how they can all continue to hang out. While no one is suggesting that Short and Martin are bland, stale or past their prime, the inclusion of Gomez truly does lead to the most delicious of televisual sandwiches and anchors the best series of Only Murders In The Building so far.”

Leila Latif, The Guardian

“Only Murders in the Building is still capable of delivering lethal laughs when all the self-doubt leads to its urbane jokes and fun red herrings rather than self-indulgence. And you always feel the murder puzzle is delightfully unpredictable.”

James Jackson, The Times

“If Only Murders is anything, it is splendid fun. There is something delectably arch about the whole thing, a piece of well-worked stagecraft that nonetheless feels unorthodox at a time when so much TV takes itself so very seriously.”

Benji Wilson, The Telegraph

“If you loved the earlier seasons of Only Murders in the Building, then you’ll find a lot to like about season three, too. It’s funny, easy to follow and the performances are excellent. But I do find myself wishing that the series would be bold enough to step outside its comfort zone and do something new.”

Emily Baker, The i

Remarkable Places to Eat, More 4

“There was lots of hugging going on between Dermot O’Leary and Fred Sirieix– either they were friends before, or this is the start of a beautiful bromance. But their enthusiasm was infectious, and the show was definitely useful for anyone planning a trip to Puglia.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“Raw molluscs are not my idea of fine dining, but the scenery was irresistible. The boys arrived at Gallipoli, a pre-Roman fishing town crammed on to a promontory, by speedboat under a brilliant blue sky. The olive groves, the hillside farmhouses, the rocky bays and sun-baked sea walls were all impossibly picturesque. Not that Dermot and Fred took much notice - they were too busy competing with their exuberant tasting notes.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail