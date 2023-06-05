“Despite the best efforts of the jaunty flute department to turn it into kids’ TV, Spy in the Ocean was exhilarating to watch”

Spy in the Ocean, BBC1

“Despite the best efforts of the jaunty flute department to turn it into kids’ TV, Spy in the Ocean was exhilarating to watch (with the sound down). It’s easy to take this spy camera mastery for granted until you see staggering sights such as the sperm whales having a mothers’ meeting and macaques in Thailand hurling themselves into the sea like teenage tombstoners on a hot day.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“Footage was astounding and frequently affecting, but David Tennant’s narration tried too hard to be cutesy, anthropomorphising the animals at every opportunity. A twee soundtrack added to the tacky feel. This production needed the confidence to let its impressive images speak for themselves.”

Michael Hogan, The Telegraph

“By swimming so close, the spycams were able to capture shots of natural behaviour that a diver could not. This technology is part of a new generation of underwater film equipment that is revolutionising the way we see the world beneath the waves.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Gods of Tennis, BBC2

“After the initial episode, featuring subjects who were undoubted pioneers and activists who made a genuine difference to the game, it becomes more of a pleasant trot through the highlights of the past 30 years at the All England Lawn Tennis Club – nice though it is to relive some tremendously exciting points, especially before the power serve came to dominate the game.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“Just like Gods of Snooker, this is a rousingly entertaining series, crafted to increase tension and drama while weaving in highlights from epic matches.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“It might lack the seedy glamour of its predecessor but it’s just as blessed with maverick characters and human drama. It’s all so evocative, you can almost taste the Pimm’s and strawberries.”

Michael Hogan, The Telegraph