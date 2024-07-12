The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, W

“This is an uplifting makeover show. The trio of presenters are sympathetic and supportive – like Stacey Solomon in the BBC’s Sort Your Life Out – but they’re also firm.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“The art of death cleaning is moving, although not particularly delicate. But it is also funny and practical.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer, Disney+

“If you like gimmicky bells and whistles in your documentaries, this probably isn’t for you. It is a dry, serious telling of Ann Burgess’s career, long interviews with her the spine running through it interspersed with snippets of interviews with the likes of Ted Bundy and Ed Kemper. It resolutely refuses to jazz things up, which I must say is a style I prefer.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

SisterS, UKTV Play

”By episode two, they’ve set off on a road trip, driving an ice-cream van for reasons of comedy. Alas, like everything here, it’s not very funny. Sarah Goldberg and Susan Stanley are friends who met at drama school, and they have great timing when appearing opposite one another. But their writing fails to raise a smile, let alone a laugh.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph