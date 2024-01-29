“Trigger Point really is a load of nonsense, but it sucks you in anyway”

Trigger Point, ITV1

“Trigger Point really is a load of nonsense, but it sucks you in anyway, even if everyone talks like a textbook.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

“It’s all Sunday-night nonsense but also oddly moreish – you’ll keep watching to see what the next explosive encounter will bring, and to find out how Lana gets out of a major scrape in the finale. But my feeling after watching was: I hope the country’s real bomb disposal units are better than this.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“Back for a second series, Trigger Point marries Mills & Boon emotions with high-octane set pieces. Lana’s love life blows up even more frequently than the boobytraps strewn by terrorists at tower blocks, power stations and derelict multi-storey car parks.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“The early scenes didn’t suggest that the dialogue had much improved. But things did get better. I liked that Lana (Vicky McClure) was clearly a bit miffed that her ex, DI Thom Youngblood (Mark Stanley), was now with DS Helen Morgan (Natalie Simpson). Thom stood on a pressure pad gave us the best few minutes of the hour. Then it all got more preposterous.”

Carol Midgley, The Times