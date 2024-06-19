“To watch We Were The Lucky Ones at a time when antisemitism is on the rise and some of our own most racist public figures are returning to the political stage only gives it extra emotional torque”

“By virtue of being a story of the Holocaust, the eight-part drama We Were the Lucky Ones, is a harrowing one. To watch it at a time when antisemitism is on the rise and some of our own most racist public figures are returning to the political stage only gives it extra emotional torque. Whether even that is enough to disguise the screeching mechanics of the plot or slide you past some poor dialogue to a truly earned emotional conclusion is the question running alongside the story at all times.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

Code Blue: One Punch Killers, ITV1

“If it was just a case of hand-wringing, Code Blue: One Punch Killers would be a depressing watch about a tragically pointless waste of human lives. But it manages to conclude on something of a positive note, showing how police in Swansea are taking a proactive stance. The policy – which includes a heavy police presence and the employment of so-called ‘night marshalls’ to intervene early in any drunken arguments – has apparently seen a one-third reduction in violent crime in the city centre.”

Gerard Gilbert, The i

Super Surgeons: A Chance at Life, Channel 4

“While not for the faint-hearted, or for those eating their dinner (as has been the case with such series since Your Life in Their Hands), that’s not what was upsetting. Rather it was what Nicol discovered, which left him with the hardest decision a surgeon faces, and perhaps an aspect of the job that’s less considered by Joe Public: when to stop.”

James Jackson, The Times

Black Barbie, Netflix

“Writer-director Lagueria Davis has a personal interest in the story, as her aunt was an employee at Mattel. Unfortunately, she and Shonda Rhimes have taken what is at times a fun and informative film, and made it self-indulgent, over-long and at times ridiculously po-faced.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

Super Dogs with Extraordinary Jobs, Channel 5

“This straightforward show managed to be informative and lovable at the same time. Narrator Mel Giedroyc introduced us to a collection of clever mutts — rescue dogs, medical dogs, detector dogs, all of them with natural superpowers.”

Christopher Stevens, The Daily Mail