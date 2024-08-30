“After 20 years rooting around the family trees of celebrities, Who Do You Think You Are? (BBC One) served up something new: a guest who has actually had a hit with a song of the same name. “Swing it, shake it, move it, make it/Who do you think you are?” go the bump-and-grind lyrics. The show’s first ever Spice Girl wasn’t Ginger or Baby or Scary, and certainly not Posh. In the personable Melanie Chisholm, aka Mel C or Sporty Spice, it alighted on someone who has certain ideas about who she is – “determined, driven, independent,” in her words – and hoped to unearth similar DNA among her forebears.”

Jasper Rees, Telegraph