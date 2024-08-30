“After 20 years rooting around the family trees of celebrities, Who Do You Think You Are? served up something new”
“After 20 years rooting around the family trees of celebrities, Who Do You Think You Are? (BBC One) served up something new: a guest who has actually had a hit with a song of the same name. “Swing it, shake it, move it, make it/Who do you think you are?” go the bump-and-grind lyrics. The show’s first ever Spice Girl wasn’t Ginger or Baby or Scary, and certainly not Posh. In the personable Melanie Chisholm, aka Mel C or Sporty Spice, it alighted on someone who has certain ideas about who she is – “determined, driven, independent,” in her words – and hoped to unearth similar DNA among her forebears.”
Jasper Rees, Telegraph
