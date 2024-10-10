“Despite wasted opportunities, Curfew is a perfectly serviceable crime drama. And it does, as various suspects come in and out of focus, make the important point that predators will crawl through the tiniest of loopholes.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“Despite its messy start, I eventually got sucked into Curfew. It seems somewhat aware of its faults and the barmy premise ends up working better than it should. But with every high came a middle-low snag. Sarah Parish is undeniably gripping as Pam, but some of the dialogue she’s given is clunky, and Curfew ultimately fails in having a clear message.”

Tilly Pearce, The i

One Day in October, Channel 4

“The documentary takes us through the events of that day hour by intense hour, using recordings made by the terrified residents along with GoPro footage from the terrorists who approached the kibbutz whooping and hollering. It is the stuff of nightmares, as families huddled in bomb shelters while the killers closed in.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

DNA Journey with Ancestry, ITV1

“Respect to John Simm. Here he was dealing with genuine, life-changing news but he never once hammed it up, burst into tears or descended into the luvvie self-indulgence that many actors do over some distant 18th-century uncle they found out about five minutes ago.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“John Simm and Philip Glenister, who starred together in the time-travel police drama Life On Mars, are obviously good pals, pulling each other’s legs and even getting stuck in a doorway together at one point like Laurel and Hardy. But Philip looked slightly nervous throughout, unsure whether to sympathise or crack a joke. This definitely wasn’t the outcome either of them was expecting.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail