Death in Paradise, BBC1

“Death in Paradise threw everything at its 100th episode: the shooting of a much-loved character, a newborn baby, Cathy Tyson.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“It was, in many ways, vintage Death in Paradise: lovely tropical views, gentle comedy, terrible attempts at Caribbean accents, jeopardy so low that the NHS could prescribe a weekly episode to combat hypertension.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“It’s just a pleasant way to pass a cold wintry evening, vicariously enjoying the charming customs and enchanting beauty of the idyllic fictional Saint Marie, and in the company of some familiar two-dimensional characters. The vista is tourist-brochure perfect, and the incidental calypso-inspired music catchy enough not to be dismissed as cliché.”

Sean O’Grady, The Independent

“Above all, the series succeeds because of the brilliant inventiveness of its murder puzzles. Each one is cleverly different, playing outrageous and improbable tricks that never repeat themselves.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“With the sunny whodunnit celebrating its 100th episode, last night’s 13th series opener wasn’t just any old murder mystery. A birthday required something special. The casting of Sean Maguire was the first of several bonbons placed throughout the episode – in this case a treat for fans with especially long memories.”

Gerard Gilbert, The i

Tell Them You Love Me, Sky Documentaries

“All credit to this film for its high quality and refusal to sensationalise. But it would have benefited from a few more rigorous questions.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“Stubblefield was fascinating to study. Was she a narcissist and pathological liar, as her ex-husband claimed? Or well-meaning but deluded about Derrick’s abilities? And to what extent did race and class play a part? It was one of many layers to this thought-provoking film.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“What is fascinating about the documentary is how many topics it touches upon intelligently and sensitively in less than two hours. Beyond consent, disability and race there is space given to reflect upon the nature of language, the ’white saviour’ complex, the purpose of justice and what constitutes unconditional love. Tell Them You Love Me might be a hard watch, but it is also a vital one.”

Leila Latif, The Guardian