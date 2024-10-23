Dogs of War, BBC4

“This is a remarkable, fascinating film, a portrait not just of Dave Tomkins’ life, but also of the unseen forces that operate beyond the understanding and knowledge of most civilians.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

“The director David Whitney lets Tomkins run away with his stories a little too freely, and for much of the 90 minutes we are forced to take him at his word, staring down the camera, with many key moments depicted via dramatised reconstructions. But they are still jaw-dropping tales.”

Ben Dowell, The Times

“This 90-minute film, featuring reconstructions as well as interviews and Dave’s own archive video footage, centred on a plan to assassinate Colombian cocaine mogul Pablo Escobar in 1991. It’s a cautionary tale, even if it somewhat contradicts his recollections three years ago in a BBC2 documentary called Killing Escobar. We have to accept Tomkins as an unreliable narrator, because he’s such a wickedly entertaining one.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

This Is the Zodiac Speaking, Netflix

“Unlike a lot of true crime that just rehashes grisly facts, This is the Zodiac Speaking offers genuinely new and illuminating testimony on a case that is still open. As a genre, true crime is at its best when it sheds light on behaviour that we can hardly imagine, let alone sympathise with, and This Is the Zodiac Speaking is a poignant, problematic reminder that even the most cartoonishly villainous among us is ultimately three dimensional.”

Emily Watkins, The i