“For its first 25 minutes, Don’t Look Down turned out to be, whisper it, the best fun of the night”

Don’t Look Down for SU2C, Channel 4

“If you think we are reaching saturation point with this kind of telly, you would be wrong. That’s not just because there’s any number of celebrities wanting to take part but also because, for its first 25 minutes, Don’t Look Down turned out to be, whisper it, the best fun of the night.”

James Jackson, The Times

“Besides the show’s inherent wow factor – we are, after all, watching people learn a skill that has captivated circus audiences for centuries – Don’t Look Down offers genuine human interest and surprisingly transferable life lessons. Trainer Jade Kindar-Martin is full of wisdom – about resilience, self-sabotage, self-control – to absorb. It makes for edifying and entertaining television in equal measure.”

Emily Watkins, The i

“This is taking place to raise money for cancer research, and most of the participants have had their lives affected by cancer in some way. For all the good humour and gusto with which they approach the task at hand, it is also emotional. Everyone has a story to tell, and they do so with raw honesty. There is also a sense of tenacity and triumph that is surprisingly heartwarming.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

The Greatest Show Never Made, Prime Video

“The whole documentary is suffused with several rare things; gentleness, consideration and maybe even forgiveness. It is, altogether, rather wonderful.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“It’s a fascinating morality tale, particularly when viewed as a time capsule. These were more innocent times. iPhones may have melted our brains, but young people today would at least be able to Google producers, names, exact locations. We’re surely too suspicious to be hoodwinked this easily, unlike the contestants here who thought fame required nothing more than filling out a form and hoping for the best.”

Poppie Platt, The Telegraph

“This isn’t a takedown of the dangers of reality TV, nor is it a vilification of a conman –The Greatest Show Never Made isn’t interested in being just another scammer doc. Rather, it’s a study of human foibles and how our need to be seen as special and important can be our downfall. Riveting, at times unbelievable and ultimately hopeful, it’s one of the most bizarre yet optimistic documentaries I’ve ever seen.”

Emily Baker, The i