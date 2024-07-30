Eiffel Tower: Building the Impossible, BBC4

“The re-creations of the civil engineer Gustave Eiffel and his team were so stiff and lifeless they could have been made by Madame Tussaud herself. I can’t call them animations because they didn’t really move. They looked like the sort of deathly figurines you see in disappointing museums. Luckily the content itself was high quality with some lovely archive material and proper, grown-up science.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“There was a carbo-load of facts about historical context and technical innovation and it was more or less efficiently conveyed. So why, with an English voiceover trowelled on top, did it all feel oddly flat-packed for export, like one of the bridges Eiffel sent in boxes to the colonies, or something on National Geographic?”

Jasper Rees, The Telegraph

“This entertainingly quirky documentary combined archive footage with CGI stills to tell the story of Gustave Eiffel, a visionary engineer who made Isambard Kingdom Brunel look like a bloke who did a bit of tinkering in his shed at weekends.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Heels, Netflix

“The series grounds itself in the literal blood, sweat and tears of each of its contenders, really driving home how – despite this being a tale of third-tier wrestlers in a fictional Georgia town – in brief moments in the ring, they feel like gods. Season two simultaneously comes to Netflix alongside series one and picks up moments after the finale, making the show eminently bingeable.”

Leila Latif, The Guardian