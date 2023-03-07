George Michael: Outed, Channel 4

“This series spends a lot of time exploring context and the pervading atmosphere, giving various journalists, from the former tabloid editor Neil Wallis to the head of an LA news agency, airtime to explain why Michael’s sexuality was such big news and sold newspapers. The bottom line was that people wanted to read about it.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“Outed functions well as a study of this period in history: how being gay was perceived in the 1980s and 1990s, and how the press behaved. Friends and family, including former partner Kenny Goss and friend Andros Georgiou, gave us the inside story, speaking with love and admiration. The programme was another reminder, if any were needed, that George Michael was great.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“If George Michael had wanted to let the world know quietly that he was gay, he could have done it with barely a ripple. Instead, he got drunk, got naughty and got arrested. It’s fair to assume he was looking for danger and he found it. Admitting that wouldn’t suit Ch4’s po-faced agenda, though. Their version paints the media as monsters and George as a victim.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“When he died in 2016, Michael left a legacy as a candid, fiercely protective figure, a celebrated LGBT rights campaigner, and a ferociously talented pop star. But his star power is diminished in this documentary, which was more interested in the grisly story of how the tabloids secured the exclusive that shoved him out of the closet.”

Chris Mandle, The i

“It’s zippily told, if almost too entertaining, as the action toggles back and forth between the start of Michael’s career in the 80s, and his arrest a decade later.”

Chitra Ramaswamy, The Guardian

“A pizza cooked in a pan, a chilli con carne cooked in the microwave, making pancakes go a long way – the cooking methods are as integral to the cost-saving as the ingredients themselves, and Oliver has clearly thought hard about the best way of doing this while trying hard not to sacrifice too much of the flavour. The concept isn’t perfect, but at least Oliver is thinking about this stuff rather than sitting back and counting his millions.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph