Guilt, BBC2

“I did think at times that the first episode of this third and final series was starting to show tired legs, but it’s so full of complicated, manic energy and wit, various scenes tiny, self-contained plays within themselves, that it’s understandable. That said, in the second episode, when Max and Jake meet up with someone from their past, there follows some of the best writing of the whole show.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“Mark Bonnar is a great actor, capable of signalling half a dozen conflicting emotions simultaneously with just the tiniest flicker of facial expression. He is a joy to watch, and writer Neil Forsyth’s dialogue is a treat to hear.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“Those classic Looney Toons are just a few minutes long. The genius of Guilt, written by Neil Forsyth, is that it takes their explosive comedy and scatters it across a much longer, darker series of episodes. We’re constantly waiting for the next burst of energy and mayhem, and always confident that somehow the brothers will survive … usually without their dignity, however hard Max strives to maintain it.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Citadel, Prime Video

“It is basically televisual crack. Twists, turns, explosions, old-fashioned fisticuffs, the deployment of outrageous gadgetry from Acme’s Deus Ex Machina range, torture scenes, new locations (the Alps, London, all over the States, Paris, Spain, Iran – I may have missed a few in my delirious, glassy-eyed state), are parcelled out in one long, glorious stream.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“This very expensive fast-food spy adventure thriller is in one heck of a hurry. Exposition is done at breakneck pace in six cartoonishly nippy episodes that come in at under 40 minutes. As for the plentiful fistfights and gunfights, they are briskly choreographed and to the point.”

Jasper Rees, The Telegraph

The Curse, Channel 4

“The hapless thieves have escaped for a new life in 1980s Spain, ploughing their dodgy money into a hotel and a shonky aquatics park, and it is all very silly in an old-fashioned, farcical way but also funny with proper lol moments, as you’d expect from the team behind People Just Do Nothing.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

Dalgliesh, Channel 5

“It is a classy series, eschewing the cheap thrills of so many TV dramas and recreating the 1970s without going overboard on the period details of that style-challenged era.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“Dalgliesh is static and stagey, a series of question-and-answer scenes connected by shots of the detective zipping through the Norfolk scenery in his E-type. But it’s a glossy production with a superior cast, including Deborah Findlay as a snooty housekeeper and Carolina Main as a resentful poor relation.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Inside No 9, BBC2

“Inside No 9 staged a gripping and agreeable return for the first episode of its penultimate eighth series, and Shearsmith and Pemberton seemed determined to remind viewers of the shock value that has long been their calling card. The enjoyable ‘Mother’s Ruin’ was among the duo’s ickiest outings yet. The comedy and the horror were cranked up in a way that was both once entertaining and slightly shocking.”

Emily Baker, The i