Gymnastics: A Culture of Abuse?, ITV1

“The details felt grimly familiar to anyone who has watched similar documentaries about the sexual abuse meted out by football coaches.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“Following a two-year inquiry into bullying and predatory sexual behaviour by British Gymnastics coaches, this documentary pulled no punches.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“Parents whose children want to pursue gymnastics should watch this programme and then decide whether they feel there are sufficient safeguards in place. Organisations should watch it and learn how not to handle corporate communications.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

The Apprentice, BBC1

“High drama in The Apprentice as Lord Sugar turned the cars around and brought every member of the losing team back into the boardroom, saying they were all up for being fired. Actually, make that ‘fair to middling’ drama. Because it all seemed a bit scripted. But at least it made a change from the same old same old. This is what The Apprentice needs to do more of, shake up the tired formula, throw more curveballs, stop the Groundhog Day.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“At the end, he called in seven candidates for expulsion, instead of the usual three. It’s just a shame they weren’t all kicked out. The end of this creaking, servile nonsense can’t come soon enough.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Julia, Sky Atlantic

“It struck me watching the finale (though the programme-makers couldn’t have known as much when they shot it) that uplifting period pieces such as this, spry and funny and character-led, are as close as we have these days to old-fashioned sitcoms. TV doesn’t have to be dark, or grim, or carnivorous. It can be uplifting without being inane. The final episode was a case in point, weaving in a McCarthy-ite FBI investigation into Julia’s broadcaster WGBH with Julia filming an episode about Lobster à L’Americaine.”

Benji Wilson, The Telegraph