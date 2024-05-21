Imposter: The Man Who Came Back from the Dead, Channel 4

“It is a meticulous documentary series that, as all the best in the genre do, shows you what happens when someone is born devoid of any belief that social or moral rules apply to them. It is always fascinating, always terrifying, and in Rossi’s story it seems to have reached its zenith.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“This ugly tale is a documentary-maker’s dream. Rossi is a grotesque figure, gasping away on an oxygen mask and marinated in his own grandiosity, but he loves the camera, inviting journalists and film-makers into his home and giving them footage of gold.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“Rossi insists that he is the victim of mistaken identity. This engrossing four-part documentary sets out to prove otherwise. Each episode brings new revelations, including a bombshell in the final instalment.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“Entertaining though this is, it minimises the seriousness of Rossi’s crimes. Rossi’s grandiose, eccentric persona is an act, a disguise to make himself seem harmless. We shouldn’t be fooled.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Cold Case Investigations: Solving Britain’s Sex Crimes, BBC2

“This is a gripping account of historical crimes and those who solve them and the processes are fascinating. Although the subject matter is delicate, this rarely feels too intrusive; it is as sensitive as it should be. Ultimately, it is about the survivors, whose courage and resilience are remarkable.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

“The police and the public like this sort of documentary, which shows forces solving cases and getting results. A series following current efforts to deal with crime might not look so neat.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“I applaud the unsensational tone the documentary took. There were no racy re-enactments, just sensitively delivered information and difficult filming choices that sometimes benefited the victim rather than the viewer. Cold Case Investigators: Solving Britain’s Sex Crimes was a calm, forensic approach to documenting the investigation that lifted the lid on diligent police work. I fervently hope that other crime units around the country will take note and follow suit.”

Francesca Steele, The i