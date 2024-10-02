Industry, BBC1

“Industry might drop on iPlayer as a boxset, but anybody who manages to binge-watch season three has a stronger stomach than me. That might not sound like a compliment, but it’s intended as one. Some TV shows are worth significantly raising your heart rate for: this is one of them.”

Isobel Lewis, The i

“The show has grown in scope and ambition, while never forgetting its roots as a stylish workplace drama. Taking any show ‘beyond the precinct’ is always a gamble, and normally a mistake. Here, it pays off handsomely. Venal characters continue to behave egregiously, swathed in financial jargon, but Industry is more outward-facing now, as if the writers have decided to go all out with a big swing.”

Benji Wilson, The Telegraph

“Happily, its comeback episodes suggest this is the moment writers Mickey Down and Konrad Kay have been planning for all along. Industry returns with the pedal pressed down, with all the things that make it great intensified and sharpened. Goggling at it is more of a rush than ever.”

Jack Seale, The Guardian

“This is a show written with a fascinated disgust, as dazzling as it can be revolting. It’s not perfect. But like its characters, it is ferociously ambitious. It is impossible to look away.”

Ben Dowell, The Times