“Is it too soon to suggest that the final episode of Inside No 9 might just be among the most satisfying climaxes in TV history?”

“Inside No 9 bowed out with a touching ode to the friendship between its co-creators – all wrapped up inside a cynical showbiz satire, naturally.”

Michael Hogan, The Telegraph

“Is it too soon to suggest that the final episode of Inside No 9 might just be among the most satisfying climaxes in TV history? Of course it is, yes. Nevertheless, ‘Plodding Along’ saw Inside No 9 bow out in the most wonderfully meta way, the final ever episode was bliss.”

Nick Duerden, The i

“I never doubted for a second that the last episode of Inside No 9 (sob) would be brilliant. But I didn’t expect it to be quite that brilliant. I didn’t expect a series lauded for its fiendish genius and pitch-black comedy to be so exquisitely self-deprecating in its final (half) hour. And so tender, actually.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

Bridgerton, Netflix

“The good news is that this second half of the series is much better than the first, weaving in the threat that Penelope’s secret that she is the gossip diarist Lady Whistledown is about to be exposed when the Queen offers a cash reward for her real identity. This a rollicking, uplifting story with great costumes. A fourth series feels nailed on.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“Aside from Penelope’s heaving bosom, this third series remains a dud. Her extensive sex scene with Colin has a cringe-making quality – think EL James’ Fifty Shades with all of the terrible dialogue but none of the nipple clamps.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

The Traitors US, BBC1

“Your enjoyment of this series may be severely hampered by the fact that it has already been shown in America and its twists and turns duly reported in British newspapers, so you may know Bercow and the others’ fate. It could also be hampered by the fact that it is not, in my opinion, a patch on the British version.”

Carol Midgley, The Times