Interview with the Vampire, BBC2

“Interview with the Vampire is a stylish, visually gorgeous, gripping drama. It’s a considerable feat to take a dark gothic fantasy about the supernatural and make it work on the small screen The immersive production design, stunning sets and detailed costumes all make for a richly realised world that helps us not only to believe infolklore-adjacent storytelling, but deeply care about characters that are traditionally cast as villains. Cleverly structured and cinematic, this second series is even better than the first – which is to say, it’s bloody good.”

Neil Armstrong, The i

“Things can get repetitive. But the dialogue does sparkle as the series flits seamlessly between the silly and the profound, questioning the meaning of existence, the difference between enduring and living, but with modern references to, for example, Siri and Prince Harry, as well as tongue-in-cheek mentions of the ‘sun-challenged’ vampire community.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

Fantasmas, Sky Comedy

“If the existence of an emotional, soap-esque storyline about a queer nightclub for hamsters and the impact of gentrification sounds as if it might be a touch too whimsical, then this comedy may be worth a swerve. But even then, I would suggest pushing through, because Fantasmas is a fantastically creative and theatrical little diamond – and more pensive than an initial sense of gimmick-reliance might suggest.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

“Imagine the vibe of The Mighty Boosh, but American and expensive. I didn’t like The Mighty Boosh, which means I don’t like this, but perhaps surrealist humour is your thing.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“Margolyes has a nice day out on the water with the skipper of Australia’s blind sailing team. She also learns about the ‘stolen generation’ of indigenous children, which was an informative piece of history. And she delivers a positive message that, even in your eighties, you should keep pushing on and meeting new people. But the rest of it is simply an opportunity for Margolyes to talk about sex.”

