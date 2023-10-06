“Compared to the first season’s simple thrills, it’s all a bit overcomplicated – a disappointing choice of direction, if predictable. Nonetheless, the performances are as excellent as ever. This is easily the best Marvel TV series in years.”

Alexi Duggins, The Guardian

“Loki has started to resemble what it truly is: an ill-advised spinoff in the old tradition. A too-bright spotlight for a side character who was never best suited to lead. A dinner comprising only hors d’oeuvres.”

Louis Chilton, The Independent

“If there is too little of Loki’s malevolent charm, there is far too much of everything else. Too many parallel universes, too many baffling timelines. And, in particular, far too many scenes in which Loki and sidekick Mobius (a shrugging Owen Wilson) hopscotch across time and space, apparently for no other reason than to allow Marvel to recreate 1970s London and 19th-century Chicago.”

Ed Power, The Telegraph

Soldier, BBC1

“We saw the usual crawling through muddy water, jumping over walls and firing assault rifles, which does get a bit samey, televisually. But they have chosen good characters on which to focus. It’s a good insight into the process and how some feel about being trained to kill.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“Soldier is not to be confused with Soldier Soldier. Documentary not drama, it’s half as exciting to watch a mostly plotless succession of trials. Even the HR-schooled corporals seem almost monotonously caring. Army training does not make for gripping entertainment.”

Jasper Rees, The Telegraph

“This documentary, following a platoon of recruits (some as young as 17), made no political points, and did not venture to ask whether MoD budgets could ensure our troops will always have enough equipment, enough air cover, enough support. The only question here was whether they would have enough training.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

All Creatures Great and Small, Channel 5

“There was no Tristan as All Creatures Great and Small returned for series four, so humour levels were depleted. But it’s always lovely to watch whatever the mood.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“One of the lovely things about this show is that you don’t need to be a regular viewer. You can dip in and out, safe in the knowledge that everything will be just as it was the last time you visited. If you’ve had a stressful day, you will feel instantly soothed by the sight of the Yorkshire Dales. There is a fundamental kindness and decency to the characters that makes them an absolute pleasure to watch.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph