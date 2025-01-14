Marilyn Manson: Unmasked, Channel 4

“Marilyn Manson: Unmasked does an admirable job of challenging the victim-blaming narrative that questions why someone trapped in a cycle of abuse didn’t speak up at the time, or why they only spoke out when others did. The documentary deftly points out the systems that permit figures such as Warner to go for decades unchecked. Maybe after this documentary, the next time a rock star tells us they’re a monster, we’ll believe them.”

Roisin O’Connor, The Independent

From, Sky Max

“In Lost, the evil forces were largely hinted at. But From is fangs-out gory, a point reinforced when that murderous old lady returned and disembowelled a screaming local. It was a visceral conclusion to an episode which proved that, for all the smoke and mirrors, From has real bite – and that streak of horror is where it differs profoundly from Lost.”

Ed Power, The Telegraph

Bump, BBC1

“It can be hard to find entertaining, easy-to-watch TV that doesn’t break the spell of believability with groan-worthy exchanges or fantastical lifestyle porn or ludicrous coincidences. But this show avoids those pitfalls: no wonder it’s been a huge hit in its homeland [Australia]. It’s a shame it never cut through in the same way over here, but there’s still time to jump on board the Bump bandwagon before we bid this impeccably observed show a final farewell.”

Rachel Aroesti, The Guardian

Playing Nice, ITV1

“I will say this for Playing Nice, the baby-swap drama, which last night dribbled out a climax that was so predictable I would have bet my house on it: it certainly put the ‘corn’ into Cornwall. What a hamfest! I had been looking forward to this series mainly because James Norton, who played Pete, and Niamh Algar, who played Maddie, are terrific actors. Norton is so charismatic I could watch him read out his gas bill. But the problem with this drama is that not one element of it and not one character rings true.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

24 Hours In Police Custody, Channel 4

“These overlapping stories gave three very different perspectives on a toxic trade. There was no pretence that all this was dealt with in 24 hours, as happened in previous series. That always did feel like an artificial format. Straightforward case histories work much better.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail