Mary Makes Christmas, BBC1

“I appreciate a solid Christmas cooking show that has no time for fads and offers genuinely useful tips. Don’t bother spending days on a Christmas cake when you can use a jar of mincemeat to moisten a sponge and add that Christmassy flavour to it; if you are worried you will still be eating it by spring, simply make smaller ones. Sliced cabbage tastes good in a delicious-sounding seasonal soup, but chop it up and it will be easier to eat – at least if you are Berry’s husband, who once spilled it on his shirt. Watching this is like dropping in on a relative who is really, really good at Christmas, rather than the ones – naming no names – who end up panic-buying a fleece in TK Maxx on the 24th and keeping all fingers crossed.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

“With the exception of Father Christmas, is there anyone more reliable at this time of year than Dame Mary Berry? A while back, there was a fad for following Nigella’s advice to brine their turkey in a plastic bin, then cooking a ham in two litres of Coca-Cola on Boxing Day. A couple of years ago, Jamie Oliver lost the plot by recommending a giant Yorkshire pudding filled with grapes as an accompaniment for Christmas dinner. Stop this nonsense and do Christmas the Mary way, which means keeping things simple.”

Anita Singh, Telegraph

The Dog House at Christmas, Channel 4

“It began quite gloomily with Georgia, a saluki cross originally found as a stray, being returned to the shelter by her adopter because she couldn’t cope with the noise where she lived. Watching her adopter walk away was grim. But what happened next did show that this is sometimes the best thing to do. Because Georgia ended up being the antidote for the sadness of Mona, a greyhound who was grieving the recent death of her sister. Ellen, who was in a wheelchair after breaking her spine in a car crash, said she wanted to take care of Mona like Mona had taken care of her by getting her a new friend. Georgia was the answer and both dogs looked visibly elated. All’s well that ends well.

Carol Midgley, The Times

“Christmas special or not, The Dog House follows a fixed formula: three case studies, before we find out how each dog is enjoying life in a new home. The lack of a presenter meant the show always felt like the poor relation of Paul O’Grady’s For The Love Of Dogs, filmed at Battersea. But since his death last year, his replacement, Allison Hammond — appearing in a Christmas edition this evening — has struggled to match his success … perhaps because it’s hard to believe she is as genuinely besotted with the pups as he always was. Just goes to prove that the dogs are the real stars.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“If you’re looking to Solomon purely for crafting ideas, you’ll find plenty of cheap, impactful and achievable options. But hanging the suggestions around one event gives Crafty Christmas structure, allowing it to say more about the festive season than just a simple list of tips. With the care home’s party in full swing, Solomon belting out Tony’s favourite song from Les Mis – I won’t blame you for joining him in a little cry. Practical and charming, with a crucial dash of irreverence, only Solomon can slip Crafty Christmas past my cynical filter – but honestly, I’m glad she did. Bah humbug.”

Emily Watkins, The i

Inside M&S at Christmas, ITV1

Inside M&S at Christmas was a masterclass in the art of the wearisome “promo-documentary”, a show which “goes behind the scenes” but actually amounts to a gushing one-hour free advert. It was so formulaic it could have been made by ChatGPT. Marks & Spencer was preparing for its (guess what?) “biggest Christmas yet!” But with time ticking (guess what?), “it may take a Christmas miracle to pull it off!” Would the store’s “grand ambition … prove a step too far?” asked the voiceover. No it wouldn’t. Just like when Simon Cowell used to pretend that his X Factor bands weren’t ready and it was all going to be a disaster, the jeopardy was faux. Everything, needless to say, turned out tickety-boo.

Carol Midgley, The Times

The Good Ship Murder, Channel 5

“Anyone missing Shayne Ward since his early exit from Strictly Come Dancing can find him in The Good Ship Murder (Channel 5) Christmas special. What a show. Think Cruising with Jane McDonald crossed with Midsomer Murders, but not half as good as that sounds. Ward plays, improbably, a retired detective-turned-cruise ship crooner. The murder comes in two forms: the crime that makes the basis of each episode, and the moment at the end when Ward breaks into song and murders a tune we previously held dear.”

Anita Singh, Telegraph