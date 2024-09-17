Mozart: Rise of a Genius, BBC2

“‘Nothing is going to put butts on seats faster than a symphony by an eight-year-old.’ You cannot accuse Mozart: Rise of a Genius of not trying its dad-dancing best to bring the great Austrian composer into the modern age. The only problem is, that verdict by the musicologist and composer Robert Greenberg was one of the more measured and thoughtful contributions in this odd, messy, celebrity-led account of his life. It’s a shame because there is obviously a wonderful story here of almost two lives, the freakishly talented boy sensation who rushed into the arms of Empress Maria Theresa when he played for her in 1762 and the older man struggling for cash and recognition. It is all here. But the composition needed a lot more care and thought.”

Ben Dowell, The Times

“The production company is 72 Films, whose historical documentaries range from the excellent (Rise of the Nazis) to the iffy (Royal Kill List). The Mozart series is somewhere in the middle: unstuffy storytelling, bringing the composer’s career to life in drama-documentary form.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“It’s very sweet, particularly the close relationships between the parents and children. Some may joke about raising teenagers – a chap called Andy says he’s looking forward to spending time with people ‘who want to talk to me, don’t give me dirty looks, and might even be up before lunchtime’ – but there’s a lot of love here.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

In My Own Words: Hanif Kureishi, BBC1

“This is an intensely personal, unflinching, expletive-peppered documentary (it is Kureishi, after all), directed by his longtime friend and past collaborator Nigel Williams, which only increases the tenderness. Their camaraderie is lovely to witness.”

Leila Latif, The Guardian

The Wives, Channel 5

“I’m all for cosy entertainment that spoon-feeds the viewer at the end of a long day – but just because TV like that is easy to watch, doesn’t mean it’s easy to make, and ultimately The Wives’s first episode felt rushed rather than something worth relishing.”

Emily Watkins, The i