New Model Agency, Channel 4

“The problem with good hearts and better intentions is that they are often very, very boring. Models, too, are not always fascinating people and when the show they are in is working hand in glove with a commercial retailer with a vested interest in making everything seem just dandy … well, the temptation to stab yourself in the thigh with a fork grows with every passing minute. It’s boring and pointless. I mean, not entirely. Nothing is, except low-sugar baked beans. But mostly.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“A caption at the start informed us that this series is made ‘in association with Marks and Spencer’, which must mean it’s been scrutinised, sieved and signed off by successive panels of executives in suits. The result is a corporate video that probably makes sense if you already know this business and all the people involved. To an outsider, it was a garbled mess.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Dead in the Water, Amazon Prime Video

“Dead in the Water is a straightforward retelling, but that doesn’t make it any less gripping.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

Shogun, Disney+

“This Shogun is a high-class, high-intelligence drama punctuated with visceral jolts and, after two episodes, all the signs are that it could be something special.”

James Jackson, The Times

“The pace is tremendous, and the evocation of Japan in the age of warlords is magnificent, with costumes and sets that must have tested even Disney’s budget. One storm on the ocean is so vividly recreated, you could get seasick.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail