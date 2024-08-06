On the Edge, Channel 4

“Channel 4’s On the Edge series shows that less can be more, that size isn’t everything. None of these dramas was stuffed with expositional dialogue, but their message was clear. They approached the common theme of care and caring in different ways but all managed to tell a human story, give us the hinterland and a sense of the future, all within 24 minutes each — about the length of a soap episode. Not as easy as it looks.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“It was a pleasant surprise to watch the three short films in the On the Edge strand, which is designed to showcase new film-makers. All had a gentle, low-key air about them despite covering emotional subjects. Running at half an hour apiece, they told separate stories but each shared a general theme about caring responsibilities. That description makes them sound terribly worthy, but they weren’t.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“Each of these short stories, with the shared theme of ‘confronting changes’, wound up with a splash of optimism.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Yorkshire By the Sea, Channel 4

“As a Lancastrian, it pains me to say it, but God’s own country lives up to its name in every shot. Bridlington looks buffed and shining. The kittiwakes flying round Bempton are like a flurry of snowflakes lit by the sun. Spending a day at the Scarborough Spa, with its unchanged mood and the trappings of Victorian gentility, feels like travelling back in time.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian