Platform 7, ITVX

“While there is a gratifying comeuppance enfolding much supernatural japery, the script is at its most powerful when it ditches the paranormal and portrays the way coercive controllers slink their tendrils around even confident young women like Lisa. It’s less curious about what might engender such behaviour. Parental neglect is briefly mentioned, but as an explanation it has no more substance than a ghost.”

Jasper Rees, Telegraph

“The programme maintains a ponderous, earnest tone throughout, as if trying to give due weight to the matter of the suicide(s) on which it depends for its plot, even though it is not a study of the subject and either needs to make it so or jettison its guilt. It feels like a waste of some good actors and a bleak bit of filler in the Christmas schedules. But diehard thriller/thrillish/thrill-err fans may find enough in Ghost Girl Under a Train to keep them going until one at full throttle steams into view.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

Mayfair Witches, BBC2

“Fundamentally, the show is not frightening. It’s not even unsettling, which is a baseline requirement. Only Hamlin embraces the baroque nature of the tale; everyone else trudges through as if appearing in the kind of forgettable films that Channel 5 shows at 2pm on a Tuesday.”

Anita Singh, Telegraph

“This eight-part series is based on the novels by Anne Rice, who also wrote Interview With The Vampire. And there’s a lot going on — in fact, it’s pandemonium.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Shetland, BBC1

“The series has been held together by its regular cast, such as the dependable Lewis Howden as Billy McCabe, and elevated by some of its dramatic moments: the relationship between Ruth and her old flame, Cal (Jamie Sives, always worth watching) was nicely done, and Kevan Mackenzie was great as Cal’s brother. There were good guest appearances too, such as Phyllis Logan as a fearsome matriarch. Let’s hope the next series has a plot worthy of the cast’s talents.”

Anita Singh, Telegraph