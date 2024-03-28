Professor T, ITV1

“Professor T is so tonally odd it rarely comes close to being convincing. Neither did the rather so-what case, which seemed a lame afterthought but which Professor T solved from prison largely by observing people’s body language. The jail scenario, however, does let us see his edifice buckling, perhaps affording a bigger glimpse into the root of his reclusiveness, which is more interesting, frankly, than any of the crimes.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“The episode was as classy as ever, underlined by the continued guest appearances of Frances de la Tour as Jasper’s haughtily boho artist mother Adelaide and Juliet Stevenson as his therapist, Dr Helena Goldberg. But it was Ben Miller who was once again the main attraction as the germ-phobic criminologist who, consigned to laundry duty, adapted a pair of dustbin lids to handle the inmates’ dirty washing.”

Gerard Gilbert, The i

“Professor T is a strange series about an odd fish. It’s back for a third run, which must mean that quite a few people watch it, and I can only think they’re viewers who miss Ben Miller in Death in Paradise and will watch him in anything. The original version of this drama is Belgian, and something seems to have been lost in translation during the transfer.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“The seesawing between detectives on the outside interviewing suspects, and the hero on the inside solving crimes, needs better balance. But a spell in the nick will do Professor T a power of good.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“As a premise, Andi Oliver’s Fabulous Feasts is about as heartwarming as a Guyanese pepper pot cooked in a Cornish community cafe by a graduate of Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen. All of which feature in episode one of this joyous six-part series in which Oliver travels the length and breadth of Britain, throwing genuinely cool parties for folk who deserve it.”

Chitra Ramaswamy, The Guardian

“It is entertaining and puts a welcome spin on the genre. It is slightly less coherent about what it wants to say on fame and the attention economy and better when it lets that play out. Josh is quiet, wears glasses, loves his mum and doesn’t look like a Gladiator. That this makes him the underdog is faintly depressing.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

Big Gay Wedding, BBC1

“When Tom Allen was growing up, the idea that gay people could be accepted by society, let alone get married, was, he said, ‘as mad as a sack of chihuahuas’. Yet here he was fronting Big Gay Wedding to mark ten years since same-sex marriage was legalised in England and Wales in a show that was joyfully silly and profoundly serious.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“Big Gay Wedding with Tom Allen is two programmes in one. It’s a documentary marking the 10th anniversary of the Equal Marriages Act in England and Wales, and it’s a reality show in which a gay couple plan their wedding with a little celebrity help. Really, it should have committed to one or the other of these, but it just about works because it’s held together by comedian and presenter Tom Allen, who has sufficient seriousness to interview David Cameron while also looking very much at home practising a dance routine with Oti Mabuse.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“The documentary was at its best when tracing society’s changing attitudes towards LGBTQ+ people through historical footage and interviews with activists. The other half – in which Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Oti Mabuse and John Whaite helped Allen to organise a wedding for Adam and Dan – was painfully boring.”

Jeffrey Ingold, The i