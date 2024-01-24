“We’ve become accustomed to these films coming with an intensely personal angle, and a moral one too. On both those counts this articulate film stood out”

“At the heart of the film and the boys’ quest is the question: did he have it in him to kill a man. The question is not – and perhaps can never be – definitively answered, but that is not the point of this industrious film, and perhaps not even the point of the brothers’ inquiry. Instead, it disinters a relatively unknown part of Jewish and Australian history, and poses the question of whether it can be morally right to kill and – more subtly – how much blame should be laid at the feet of governments and authorities who fail to deliver justice and punishment for those guilty of some of the worst crimes in history.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“After so many thousands of documentary hours on the subject of Nazis it’s astonishing that still such lesser-known stories emerge. Being in the Storyville strand, however, Our Father: The Nazi Killer was never going to be straightforward history; we’ve become accustomed to these films coming with an intensely personal angle, and a moral one too. On both those counts this articulate film stood out, while having the whiff of a movie thriller.”

James Jackson, The Times

Great British Menu, BBC2

“It’s not good to dash about on a full stomach, but this daily cookery contest doesn’t stay still for a moment. As four professional chefs compete to create imaginative dishes with the emphasis on presentation, the pace is frantic. Every platter is a tiny mouthful, and every remark is a soundbite. The whole show is edited like a music video, a blizzard of brief glimpses that flash past too quickly to be savoured.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“Great British Menu has been on the BBC for 18 years now, and the public’s relationship with cooking has changed. We want drama, relatability, jeopardy, emotion from cookery television, but Great British Menu serves up something altogether duller and less appetising. It’s not over for the cooking competition… but it does need some sort of revamp.”

Emily Baker, The i

“This is not so much the view of a fly lurking on the dressing-room wall, more that of the public relations executive carefully curating things from the corner. This is rugby presented as the ultimate in gladiatorial combat, all slo-mo crunches and pitchside pyrotechnics, thumping tackles and beautifully spun passes – with the occasional swearword thrown in to insist on authenticity.”

Jim White, The Telegraph