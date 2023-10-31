Rhod Gilbert :A Pain in the Neck for SU2C , Channel 4

“A Pain in the Neck for SU2C was funny at times but my, it was also brutally, painfully truthful. The radiotherapy and chemotherapy he underwent looked savage.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck for SU2C was an emotionally raw and tearful film, but ultimately a life-affirming one. Far from being grim viewing, as its host feared, it was testament to the human spirit and the power of community, as well as the marvels of modern medicine.”

Michael Hogan, The Telegraph

“Whether cancer can ever be amusing was one of the questions this unflinching documentary explored. Rhod’s answer was that if laughter helps, go ahead and grin — or weep, rage, seethe, howl or get hysterical. Whatever works, really.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“Channel 4’s documentary following Rhod Gilbert’s journey from diagnosis to treatment to receiving the all clear didn’t hold back from the brutal reality of it all. Part of the channel’s annual Stand Up to Cancer charity programming, this was a powerful, unflinching film.”

Ed Power, The i

“The Welsh comedian swings between these extremes of emotion – from crumpled despair to an almost maniacal giddiness – throughout his Channel 4 documentary. He’s a warm, honest host.”

Ellie Harrison, The Independent

The Gilded Age, Sky Atlantic

“It was the usual round of tea-party politics and lavish luncheons, longing looks and whispered gossip. The Gilded Age is essentially Downton Abbey goes to America. The upstairs/downstairs plots are irresistibly soapy. Romance simmers. Feuds fester. Production values and costume design are eye-poppingly sumptuous. The high-calibre cast carry it all off.”

Michael Hogan, The Telegraph

“Much of this is a bagatelle of frippery involving people with not enough to do, but well-executed fiddle-faddle may be just the escapism some need right now.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“The truth is, I started with my woke barometer fully functioning and ended punching the air at Aunt Ada’s cash windfall. How did Jane Austen’s (or was that Andrew Davies’s?) Mr Darcy put it? I like The Gilded Age against my better judgment.”

Chitra Ramaswamy, The Guardian