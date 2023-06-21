“Yes, there are some glorious scenes between Olivia Colman, as the professionally sociopathic MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth, and Samuel L Jackson, reminding us that brilliant actors elevate basic material and each other in ways that are always worth watching. And yes, there are some well-executed, if visually uninspiring, set pieces here and there. [But] the script is no more than serviceable. Perhaps by putting away childish, crashy-bangy CGI things, Secret Invasion is declaring its intention to be a darker MCU show, concentrating on ambiguity rather than heroes and villains. Unfortunately, it needs deeper thought and better writing than this.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“Stories pivoted around shape-shifters tend to possess an in-built sense of drama: there is tension in a paranoid protagonist who does not know who to trust, suspense in the inevitable spectre of betrayal. But based on its first episode, Secret Invasion wastes such potential. While the comic books that the show is inspired by shocked readers by revealing big superheroes and supervillains as Skrulls, here the shape-shifting twists are predictable and underwhelming. Worse still is the show’s unremarkable direction, uninspired cinematography and drab production design. It follows a strangely humourless script and has an overwhelming sense of dramatic inertia.”

Stephen Kelly, The i

Dr Death, Channel 4

“Here is the sort of series that makes you start to seriously worry not just about the people who wield the scalpel, but the entire medical system. You couldn’t say you weren’t warned by the title.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

Your Home Made Perfect, BBC2

“Yesim and Hasan deserve their beautiful home, of course — it’s their money. But with mortgage rates spiralling and the cost of living sky-high, this show is sheer fantasy for all but the wealthiest viewers. The only affordable moment in the entire hour came when Will showed Angela how to build a durable bridge from a single sheet of paper.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

Jay Blades’ East End Through Time, Channel 5

“Jay makes no pretence at being a historian, but he’s a willing listener and the show moves at a good pace, cramming the stories in.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail