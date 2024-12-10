“Somebody Somewhere bows out as it came in, exploring the push and pull between loneliness and human connection”

Somebody Somewhere, Sky Comedy

“There has always been a sense that this show was fighting against the odds. It is a subtle and gentle tale in a TV landscape that rewards big bangs, and it is one of those beautiful, sad comedies that elicit the occasional belly laugh, but mostly leave behind a low-level hum of melancholy. Somebody Somewhere bows out as it came in, exploring the push and pull between loneliness and human connection.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

“The creators Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen continue to deliver a world that dwells on the minutiae of life without self-indulgence. Another lovely thing about this is the setting of Manhattan, Kansas, a familiar-looking rural locale with wide fields and huge skies but, to these English eyes at least, a mystery. The middle of America, this small slow-paced town of pick-up trucks and diners, really can feel foreign.”

Ben Dowell, The Times

Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary, Sky Documentaries

“This documentary is made with great affection and admiration for the songwriting and musical talent involved. Stars of the genre are interviewed here, alongside music historians and today’s artists who count themselves as fans. It’s a rich history, and heaven for music nerds.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas, Channel 4

“Her Handmade Christmas show is nice and jolly, best watched in a cosy sitting room with a glass of something suitably festive.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

Nutcracker: Backstage with English National Ballet, Sky Arts

“Diligent rehearsals and pretty tutus? Sounds lovely! But the opening episode of this three-part documentary series was, frankly, insipid. Without any friction, it felt more like a very long trailer for the live ballet than entertainment in its own right. I could have used an affair, an argument, or even just a bit of gentle rivalry to up the ante.”

Emily Watkins, The i