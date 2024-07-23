Sophie Morgan’s Fight to Fly, Channel 4

“Watching Morgan, it’s almost impossible not to cheer her on from the sofa. She has relentless energy, whether that is turning up to an event at parliament when she is sick or managing to get a selfie with President Biden when visiting Washington DC to hear about new US aviation legislation. And yet it’s clear that Morgan is relentless because she has to be. During the scenes in which she meets non-disabled executives, you can almost hear the sound of a brick wall being banged.”

Frances Ryan, The Guardian

“There are a lot of these sorts of campaigning films on TV, especially on Channel 4, and it was hard not to be mindful of the fact that a typical one these days might examine the environmental impact of flying. But given that so many of us still take to the skies, there is no reason why disabled people shouldn’t enjoy the same rights as everyone. And there is no more forceful advocate than Morgan. Her point that we have normalised the discrimination of disabled people was hard to deny.”

Ben Dowell, The Times

“Her argument, delivered with righteous bloody-mindedness, is that airlines don’t make it easy for people with disabilities to get on or off their planes. There’s no room for wheelchairs, which often get broken by baggage handlers, even if airlines and airports can ever agree on their capacity to accommodate them at all. This issue doesn’t affect most of us, for sure, but the film’s unstated outcome may be to encourage wider knowledge of disability access.”

Jasper Rees, The Telegraph

Surviving the Post Office, BBC1

“The film-makers spoke to hundreds of people affected by the scandal. The scale of the trauma experienced by those who had done nothing wrong, and by the people around them, is miserable. But to hear their stories afresh is newly infuriating and newly galvanising. Like Mr Bates Vs the Post Office, this small but mighty documentary brings it right back to the people who suffered, and are suffering, as a result.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian