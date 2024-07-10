“The pieces are all in play for this to be a twisty and compelling drama full of humour and heart”

Sunny, Apple TV

“Sunny is a profoundly confident show. It moves at a leisurely pace – perhaps a touch too leisurely for some – and treads all manner of boundaries without a misstep. It considers the apparent impossibility of truly knowing another person, as well as grief and loneliness. It also interrogates modern concerns, such as the potential of AI for good and ill, alongside all the twisty plotting and clues required for a conspiracy thriller. It sounds like a lot, but Sunny stays firmly in control of itself and never sprawls.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“All of these very different styles are handled deftly by showrunner Katie Robbins. Although the plot strands and timelines are complicated, they never feel off-puttingly diffuse, in part thanks to the snappy episode run times: most of them clock in at between 30 and 40 minutes, bucking the streaming trend for long, meandering (and, let’s face it, self-indulgent) instalments, and instead helping sustain the tension throughout.”

Katie Rosseinsky, The Independent

“Just two episodes in, Sunny is both stylish and beautiful, with moments of true darkness. What Susie will uncover at Imatech remains to be seen, but the pieces are all in play for this to be a twisty and compelling drama full of humour and heart.”

Marianne Levy, The i

“The main problem with Sunny is its tone. It’s billed as being ‘darkly comedic’ but it doesn’t go hard enough on the darkness or the comedy. Suzie has regular flashbacks featuring her son, but she comes across as misanthropic or flatly furious rather than grief-stricken. As Suzie’s mother-in-law, Judy Ongg does a nice line in disapproving looks and tart comments, but otherwise the comedy extends to the robot’s sassy delivery or Jones running out of loo roll and tripping over while trying to shuffle to the cupboard with her trousers around her ankles.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

Horsepower, BBC4

“This has juicy storylines helping things along. Whether they’re enough to win viewers who have zero interest in horse racing is one thing, but on its own terms this series feels like a thoroughbred among sports docusoaps.”

James Jackson, The Times