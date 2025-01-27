The Castaways, Channel 5

“The drama, which has arrived on free-to-air TV from Paramount+, is shlocky and risible at times; what recommends it is the rich evocation of a sibling bond you can actually believe in. Much of this is down to the skill of Sheridan Smith. She is ably supported by Céline Buckens, another agile and thoughtful actress. Both cope admirably with some clunky lines, torturous construction, slightly flabby dialogue and a narrative told in multiple, confusing timelines.”

Ben Dowell, The Times

“The Castaways might have initially aired on moneyed streamer Paramount+, but it feels far more at home on Channel 5, where it’s now landed. This is a gripping if lightly implausible drama, with a calibre of acting talent – most notably Smith, who elevates any drama she touches, no matter how trashy – that belies the low production values and hokey effects.”

Isobel Lewis, The i

“The past few years have brought us numerous documentaries and reality shows about the life of a deep-sea fisherman. But none of those programmes conveyed the sheer hardship and danger of life at sea the way Guy did. From the first morning, when he ate two fried breakfasts to test his stomach in a heavy swell, he seemed to be daring the waters to do their worst.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“His enthusiasm and willingness to get stuck in are the qualities that make him such a likeable presenter. The programme never feels like a vanity project, because it recognises the work of the men who do these jobs day in, day out.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

The Traitors, BBC1

“Reality shows are remembered for their finales and, miraculously, The Traitors just about managed to pull this one out of the bag. After three weeks of repetitive missions, and round tables dominated by some of the most lunkheaded reasoning heard on British television since Brexit, the show finally found its feet with the announcement of a ‘Seer’; a contestant with the power to learn if someone is a Traitor or not.”

Stuart Heritage, The Guardian

“I’m not sure it’s an exaggeration to say that The Traitors has saved the genre, the whole concept of telly. The whole notion of one of the mainstream terrestrial big boys, coming up with brand new, unmissable, appointment viewing. The highest possible praise to all involved. One hundred per cent faithful.”

Tom Peck, The Times

“This final might not have had the tension of past showdowns but it had a more nuanced, and altogether darker, moral to impart: life isn’t fair.”

Emily Watkins, The i

“This one felt flat by comparison, but the series as a whole has been entertaining. It is so well-produced and edited, and Claudia Winkleman strikes just the right note between seriousness and high camp. And it’s still a fascinating insight into human behaviour: how people judge others, and how they can convince themselves that they’re right when they’re really 100 per cent wrong.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph