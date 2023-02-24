“Just not exciting enough to be a proper thriller and not funny enough to be a proper comedy”

The Consultant, Amazon Prime Video

“Prime Video’s latest offering, The Consultant, is perfectly fine. No more, no less. It is a dark workplace comedy-thriller satire on capitalism with supernatural undertones, or possibly overtones. It’s a bit like watching a small mammal press levers for rewards in a lab experiment. Will the viewer like this? Or this? What about this? It’s just having a go and hoping something good happens.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“The Consultant is just not exciting enough to be a proper thriller and not funny enough to be a proper comedy. If you want a genuinely edgy, stylish and provocative examination of capitalism and the daily grind, then watch Severance. If you want a wry but warm workplace comedy set in the world of gaming, Mythic Quest is right there on Apple TV+. Watching either of them is time infinitely better spent than with The Consultant.”

Rachel Sigee, The i

Liaison, Apple TV+

“A rip-roaring, high-gloss thriller which commutes between London and Paris, Brussels and beyond, its six parts offer big bangs and swanky sets and generally exudes money-no-object expense.”

Jasper Rees, The Telegraph

“It’s gripping enough, if you like watching people chase each other around several countries while men with big guns shoot at them and Eva Green sits in her car crying, but at best this is a serviceable espionage potboiler, and, with a cast this good, you would not be blamed for expecting it to be a bit better than so-so.”

Rebecca Nicholson, The Guardian

The Supervet: Safari Special, Channel 4

“For animal lovers who can bear to see pets on the operating table, The Supervet has been a reliably absorbing series for the past decade. Noel’s skill with microscopic techniques and implants, many of which he has designed himself, is always fascinating to watch. But to see him so far out of his depth added a new dimension to the show.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“Fitzpatrick said on many occasions how ‘humbled’ he felt to be among these magnificent beasts; his love for them was deeply touching. I did wonder, though, if he would feel a bit flat after returning from this majesty to a Surrey surgery to sort out Mrs Miggins’s cat. From Gondwana to Godalming must be an anticlimax in anyone’s book.”

Carol Midgley, The Times