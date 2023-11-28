The Couple Next Door, Channel 4

“It succeeds in being sexy rather than cringemaking. This is vanishingly rare and comes courtesy of a clever, layered script that ties each of the narrative strands together perfectly and takes enough time to build every relationship within the foursome to allow what unfolds to feel plausible.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“The performances were strong all round – Hugh Dennis in particular was delightfully sinister as Alan, while Eleanor Tomlinson handled the broad emotional demands of Evie’s story with sensitivity and nuance. With its intriguing characters, nuanced dynamics and surfeit of narrative dominoes just waiting to topple, Channel 4’s latest is a sexy, surprising success – suburbia never looked so much fun.”

Emily Watkins, The i

“I found the whole thing ridiculous. So ridiculous that I happily binged the lot in two days.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“This six-part drama tries too hard to be emotional and moving, which is a nuisance when our expectations were undemanding to begin with. All we ask from this type of formulaic domestic thriller is some heavy petting, a lurid subplot or two, and a murderous denouement.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“Had you played TV cliché bingo while watching The Couple Next Door, I do believe sparks would have been flying from your dabber. I’m almost in awe that so many were crammed in before the first ad break alone.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

Julius Caesar: The Making of a Dictator, BBC2

“It’s a competent three-parter which begins in 63BC with Caesar making an audacious bid to become the pontifex maximus, Rome’s most senior priest. From there, it traces his rise, confident in the knowledge that we’ll all stick with it until the end because everybody loves a dramatic death scene.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“It is thoroughly absorbing, rattling through Caesar’s rise to power via a combination of ruthless alliances and contempt for tradition. Silent tableaux illustrate each episode, with Andonis James Anthony as the brooding Caesar, who was apparently accompanied around Rome by a melodramatic raven.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail