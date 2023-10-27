The Enfield Poltergeist, Apple TV+

“When revisiting well-documented recent history there’s a chance to use the modern lens to understand events better. Here, the reluctance to take any of what we now understand about mental health, confirmation bias or the pressures of young womanhood and how that trauma continues to shape their lives as adults leaves the series feeling shallow. With such intimate access to the people and material, the lack of interest in what lay beneath the surface is disappointing.”

Leila Latif, The Guardian

“This was a friendly plug with knobs on for Three Little Birds, the current ITV drama inspired by his mother’s experience of immigration. It was a bit of a grab-bag as it sprinted through the comedy, the acting, the fundraising, the writing and finally to the smiling but adamant activism.”

Jasper Rees, The Telegraph

Saving Lives At Sea, BBC2

“This series, which has been running since 2016, excels at making us feel as though we’re out there on the lifeboats. It’s so vivid, you could get seasick. But it also makes sure these rescues never feel like mere training exercises, by taking the trouble to follow up each of the stories and meet the people whose lives were saved. That helps us to see every sortie as unique, every disaster as different.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail