The Idaho Murders, BBC3

“At first, Zara McDermott looked like the wrong person asking the wrong questions. She did ride-alongs with some of the scene’s best-known truth-seekers, yet never pinioned them with any cross-examination. But as the hour went by it turned out that McDermott was the ideal presenter, because she had started out the process as a true-crime junkie herself. It meant that she had strong points to make about the subtle ways in which social media has fomented this kind of real life Cluedo.”

Benji Wilson, The Telegraph

“Making ample use of the surveillance footage as well as endless TikTok clips, the documentary perfectly captured the atmosphere of drifting down an algorithmic rabbit hole. But while McDermott was generally pleasant and inquisitive as a host, she struggled at times to press the sleuths hard enough about their motivations, or to hold them accountable for the devastation they left in their wake.”

Emily Watkins, The i

Love Rat, Channel 5

“I can’t lie, I’ve been borderline addicted to Love Rat, even though it is getting completely and utterly preposterous. It has been a sort of guilty pleasure every night this week. Possibly because I’m a ‘woman of a certain age’, I felt for poor deluded Emma (Sally Lindsay), who, newly divorced and enjoying a Shirley Valentine-style romance in Cyprus, finds that her dishy silver-fox lover (Gerald Kyd) has scammed her of her life savings.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

The Rise And Fall Of Boris Johnson, Channel 4

“The Rise And Fall Of Boris Johnson was well-timed, amid speculation that the former Prime Minister might be making a comeback. But it was also a reminder that his ebullience and charm conceals a complicated personality.”

Roland White, Daily Mail

Backstage with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, Sky Arts

“It was a dreamy immersion in another world, and a privilege to see the preparation that goes into performing such a masterpiece described as like taking ‘a trip through the whole universe’. Tonally the four-part series’s achievement lies in being interesting for the amateur and, I imagine, the expert in its detailed, behind-the-curtain access.”

Carol Midgley, The Times