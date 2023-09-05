The Inheritance, Channel 5

“Channel 5 crime shows can be hit and miss and the worst are truly dreadful but The Inheritance is so far great fun and insightful about family dynamics while delivering lashings of cosy crime thrills and chills. When it comes to back-biting and backstabbing, families are in a class all of their own – and, if nowhere near as wickedly funny as Succession, The Inheritance turned sibling conflict into a cheesy thriller that more than hit the spot.”

Ed Power, The i

“The characters are roughly drawn and the unexplained death is slightly humdrum, but this four-part drama’s combination of domestic thriller and psychological mystery is strong enough to draw me in.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“The Inheritance has one of those plots in which none of the characters seems to know anything about any of the others. Thus revelations arrive as regularly as ad breaks, and the twists and tells are visible from space. The writer is Aschlin Ditta, whose most recent credit is one episode of Queen of Oz. Before that he wrote Swimming with Men, a starry but limp comedy about midlife synchro. This, alas, is another sinker.”

Jasper Rees, The Telegraph

“Inheritance is well-tilled soil for TV dramas and this one, while chewy in places with jarring expositional dialogue, eked out the intrigue well. What slightly puzzles me is that there’s a good cast in this rather potboilerish drama, but Larry Lamb was dead on the floor within seven minutes and Kevin Whately only got a handful of lines, which feels a waste.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

Ukraine: Holocaust Ground Zero, Channel 4

“The documentary relies on academics and experts to explain the aim, politics and alliances of eastern Europe at the time, which they do clearly and accessibly. Still, it is the unfathomable suffering that stays with you.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“No matter how many times you have seen those photos and heard those details of people being shot one by one in the back of the neck, waiting their turn, piling up in the burial pit, some still alive, it is like hearing it afresh each time, because one’s brain can’t compute such mass, orchestrated evil.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“This was a succinct but detailed summary of Nazi atrocities against Soviet Jews. It explained how genocide, overwhelmingly associated with the death camps in occupied Poland, first became a galloping reality in or near cities we now see referred to on the news as Kyiv, Lviv and Kharkiv.”

Jasper Rees, The Telegraph

You & Me, ITV1

“It’s a sweetly undemanding story, somewhat muddled by leaps back and forward in time. Harry Lawtey and Sophia Brown are charming as lovers Ben and Jess — we don’t learn very much about them, other than that they fall in love at first sight, but that’s all we need to know.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail