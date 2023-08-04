The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Amazon Prime Video

“The twists and turns, though far more stately and measured than in an outright thriller, are plentiful enough to keep you hooked. What is missing, however, is any real sense of the characters involved, or their relationships to each other. The Lost Flowers feels like a careful arrangement tied with the right ribbon and delivered with the best intentions. But you might prefer a few living blooms instead.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“Adapted by Sarah Lambert from Holly Ringland’s novel, the story remains that relative rarity: one which puts female characters at its heart and exiles all men to the fringes. It all unfolds very beautifully, if sometimes slowly, interleaved by the odd clunky chunk of exposition.”

Jasper Rees, The Telegraph

Code Blue: The Killing of June Fox-Roberts, ITV1

“Police forces everywhere must feel like sinking to their knees in gratitude that documentary series such as ITV1’s Code Blue exist. Because this, effectively, is when we see British policing’s ‘best bits’. And, as was the case here, be reminded that dogged, solid, unflashy but determined detective work does still exist.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“True-crime documentaries give you all the drama of a fictional detective series but with none of the clichéd characters. We do not learn that the police officers have a tragic past, drink problem or tricky relationship with an ex. The focus isn’t on a lead detective at all, but on the team and the case. Code Blue: The Killing of June Fox-Roberts was a good example. It followed South Wales Police and their methodical, considered approach to a horrific murder.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“How police forensic scientists can go to work and not lose sleep is hard to comprehend, after some scenes in the murder documentary Code Blue: The Killing Of June Fox-Roberts. This has been a gory week for viewers, with the first two episodes of BBC1’s blood-drenched horror thriller Wolf. But the carnage is more distressing when it is real, even though the worst images from police bodycams were blurred out.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

The Hidden World Of Hospitality, BBC2

“This glimpse into Tom Kerridge’s Hidden World has shown us something he might not have intended to reveal: everybody and everything else revolve around him.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail