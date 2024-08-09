The Mallorca Files, Amazon Prime Video

“Palma does look tasty and this, combined with the unlikely buddy cop duo of uptight Brit Miranda Blake (Elen Rhys) and laid-back German Max Winter (Julian Looman), means this drama simply works. Even though it is, like Death in Paradise, knowingly corny, using 1970s-style opening credits and every local person conveniently speaking perfect English. There was a very nice, if silly, twist and it all ended good-naturedly. It is an unchallenging 45 minutes of escapism and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“In every episode they tackle a new crime, all set against a gorgeous holiday backdrop. You don’t have to be Einstein to work out whodunit, but it’s easy, feelgood TV which bobs along on the strength of Looman’s goofy charm and the fact that the show never takes itself seriously.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“With those unlimited budgets, Amazon has transformed the show’s production values. Auntie’s holiday pedalo has been remade as a Sunseeker yacht. If you’d love a Balearic break but can’t afford to moor your yacht in Palma’s marina, this is the ideal alternative.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail