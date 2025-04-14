The Piano, Channel 4

“This show continues to be a simple, soothing antidote to the world’s madness and Claudia Winkleman a Midas presenter. Its secret is how emotional it is to see human talent untapped, especially when zero privilege has been involved.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“While familiarity can breed a certain contempt, The Piano, back for third tickle of what has turned out to be very popular ivories, somehow evades such charges with its sheer open-heartedness. We may know what to expect, but that doesn’t stop snuggling into a warm duvet on a cold night from being any less comforting.”

Keith Watson, The Telegraph

“What began as a quirky, low-budget experiment to find the UK’s best amateur pianists has become one of Channel 4’s most popular staples. Part of its appeal, I suspect, is the potential for ‘second screening’ – listening with both ears but watching with one eye only as you scroll on your phone. To do that, though, is to miss the reaction shots, which are as much fun as the performances. Deft camerawork and editing catches the surprise and pleasure on the faces of passers-by.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“No matter how well the musicians perform, or how valiantly Batiste and Winkleman twinkle, there is rot in The Piano’s foundations. Burn it to the ground, I say, and send Batiste and all the performers off to a studio to make some real music.”

Emily Watkins, The i

Doctor Who, BBC1

“While less confident writers might balk at throwing Doctor Who’s considerable budget at such a silly bedtime story of an idea, Russell T Davies is happy, usually, to stay true to the show’s roots as entertainment for all ages. So the season premiere, entitled The Robot Revolution, sets off in a pleasantly light mode, which is just as well because there are some chewier tasks to work through. Varada Sethu is just right for Belinda’s no-nonsense approach to unfamiliar experiences, underscored with an instinctive compassion for strangers. Her chemistry with the ever-engaging Ncuti Gatwa looks good.”

Jack Seale, The Guardian

“The Robot Revolution is not a patch on 2005 classic ‘Rose’, but it is everything you would expect - both good and not so good - from a big, broad, crowd-pleasing premiere.”

Stephen Kelly, The i

“Any suspicion that the venerable franchise is on its last legs is immediately exorcised by this fun and freewheeling series opener. The Robot Revolution is another impressive outing for the charming Ncuti Gatwa, his 15th Doctor having settled into his stride as a mash-up of David Tennant’s dashing eccentric and Jodie Whittaker’s more grounded Time Lord. He also brings his own touches by giving the Doctor a faint yet discernible anxiousness.”

Ed Power, The Independent