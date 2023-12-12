The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls, ITV1

“We have reached the point in the year when turning on the television reminds us of that period at the end of term when even the teachers have given up and wheel out an ancient TV. In other words, we’re looking for ways to pass the time until Christmas. Last night, ITV1 whacked on just the thing to amuse us: The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls, demanding very little brain power but occasioning a light workout for the tear ducts.”

Emily Watkins, The i

“It was slow and struggled to fill a 90-minute slot. There was nothing to be learned from a ‘garden party’ at Gemma Collins’s house or the impromptu dance routines by drag queen Ella Vaday and former rugby player Ben Cohen. The preparations for tonight’s on-stage striptease ended with the male celebs and presenter Coleen Nolan posing naked in a department store window with some strategically placed Christmas decorations. Among the baffled shoppers were families with children. It’s one thing to disrobe for an audience, either live or on TV, who know what to expect. It’s something else entirely to inflict that on people who have nipped into town to pick up some last-minute presents.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“The annual spectacle, since 2017, of The Real Full Monty, presented by Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan and the Diversity creator Ashley Banjo, is the most British thing you will ever see. A jolly crew of celebrities get together to do the worst thing in the British world – strip off in front of a crowd – for a good cause, in this case raising awareness of cancer prevention, especially by checking your unmentionables. All the celebrities or a close family member have been affected by the disease. The Real Full Monty is camp, emotional, moving, ridiculous and now a Christmas staple.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“I always say the Real Full Monty franchise poses the viewer a dilemma. On the one hand, I cheer to the rafters the effort to raise awareness of cancer by celebrities whose lives have been affected by it. On the other, I feel strongly that no one needs to see Paul Burrell’s bare buttocks wobbling like two pale blancmanges for the purpose. Or maybe you do, madam. Each to their own.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“Countryfile presenter Julia Bradbury and actress Victoria Ekanoye (formerly of Coronation Street) both spoke of their experiences of being diagnosed with breast cancer and having reconstructive surgery. It was difficult to hold back the tears as Vanessa Bauer, a sweet young skater from Dancing On Ice (who won the contest in 2018 with Jake Quickenden), talked about losing her father to throat cancer, or ex-Coventry City footballer Ashley Cain describing the barely imaginable horror of watching his baby daughter die of leukaemia. Watch the programme, which continues tonight, donate to a cancer charity, make sure you go to the GP with any concerns about your health. Just try to keep naked Paul Burrell out of your thoughts.”

Anita Singh, Telegraph

Jamie’s Christmas Shortcuts, Channel 4

“The once-Naked Chef Jamie Oliver was dispensing a few festive gifts, in the shape of his Christmas Shortcuts (Ch4), many of which involved red-hot clementines. As well as baking them and grating them into butter, he recommended microwaving one for 90 seconds until it boils in its own skin. I think I’ll just leave mine in the toe of Santa’s stocking, thanks.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“The programme had a lovely, woozy atmosphere and ended with a family meal. For once, there isn’t an accompanying book, and this two-part series feels more like a public service: Oliver helping to take the stress out of Christmas cooking.”

Anita Singh, Telegraph

“Money is wasted in a lot of places,” Danny Boyle said. “If you can waste it anywhere, I’d waste it on something like this.” He was referring to the opening of Manchester’s new landmark cultural venue Aviva Studios, home of the arts organisation Factory International, which cost £240 million — more than double the estimate. When you consider the money lashed on, say, HS2 or the Rwanda project, some might say that looks like a bargain. It was impossible to watch Imagine …The Factory: Made in Manchester and feel that it wasn’t worth it. It was spectacular, an embracing of Manchester’s industrial heritage and its creative one, a journey from “Victorian powerhouse to digital city”, underlined by the innovation of Factory Records, the label that spawned Joy Division, New Order, Happy Mondays and the like, as well as the Haçienda nightclub (RIP).

Carol Midgley, The Times