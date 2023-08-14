“What is it about the Cambridge spies story that makes it never less than riveting, even when you’ve heard all the twists?”

The Real Spies Among Friends, ITV1

“Did The Real Spies Among Friends feel like slight overkill to you, given there have been six episodes of the splendid A Spy Among Friends, which climaxed last night? Me too, but that didn’t stop it sucking me in. What is it about the Cambridge spies story that makes it never less than riveting, even when you’ve heard all the twists?”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“If you are in the mood to be recruited into one of our weirder fandoms, this is the introductory documentary for you. If not, or if you feel quite enough energy and attention has been devoted to these multiply-murderous-at-a-distance men, do turn away and focus on better things and better people.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

Adam Hills: Grow Another Foot, Channel 4

“It was a stirring reminder that sport is never just about sport. It’s about comradeship and overcoming daunting odds. On and off the field, Hills’ love letter to rugby league was bone-crunchingly effective.”

Ed Power, The Independent

Alone, Channel 4

“Week two of Alone and we are discovering what happens when you drop people into the Canadian wilderness. Answer: not much. After a strong start last week, this episode lost momentum and largely showed contestants failing to catch fish or be interesting.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“The sense of deja vu was practically paranormal for viewers tuning in to Crazy Rich Agents: Selling Dream Homes. This wasn’t just a painfully similar replay of Britain’s Most Expensive Houses on C4 three weeks ago — it even featured one of the same properties, with the same developer playing the same mind games with real estate brokers.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail