“The series attains a strangely soothing quality as the melodrama plays out over three hour-long episodes. Rooney is all dignity and grace, hair in a tight chignon, the angles of her cheekbones casting noirish shadows. It’s beautifully, quietly devastating in the way it damns the now discredited Vardy while portraying Rooney as the dedicated mother forced to turn detective when her privacy was breached. ”

Julia Raeside, The i

“At times I found this quite repetitive and, dare I say it, boring, with frequent overexplaining about ‘my private account’ and who could and couldn’t see her Instagram ‘story’, along with much retreading of very old ground. But Rooney is an impressive witness. She presents as almost compulsively honest.”

Carol Midgley, The Times

“If The Real Wagatha Story embraced the silliness of all this, it might make a fun show. But it takes itself deathly seriously. The Beckham documentary seems like Oscar-winning stuff by comparison.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

“Maybe this documentary picks up when the trial is reached in the final episode (not available for review), but there can be nothing so interesting there – given its frenzied coverage at the time, and anatomisation since – that possibly justifies the hours of boredom that have preceded it.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

Britain’s Housing Crisis: What Went Wrong?, BBC2

“Britain’s Housing Crisis is powered by rage. It is a long time since I have seen a documentary so nakedly angry, so clear in its point of view and unabashed about standing by it.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“It’s grim enough watching this story unfold with your mortgage long since paid off. How it plays out to anyone banjaxed by the Truss-Kwarteng double act is not for privileged homeowners to say.”

Jasper Rees, The Telegraph