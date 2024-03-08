The Regime, Sky Atlantic

“There is an almost all-British cast in a show by the American writer Will Tracy, who penned film satire The Menu and has worked on Succession. Clearly HBO believes that we do this weird, dark political stuff well, and the ensemble, which includes David Bamber, Danny Webb and Henry Goodman, deliver. I particularly enjoyed Andrea Riseborough’s turn as Vernham’s sharp-eyed, world-weary housekeeper Agnes, and I am looking forward to a Hugh Grant cameo later in the six-part run. The main problem though is the almost reckless wildness of tone. Defiantly unanchored in a single recognisable place, it is basically a Ruritanian hellhole — an othered view of Europe that may sit well with many Americans but that feels slightly odd from this side of the Atlantic.”

Ben Dowell, The Times

Lily and Lolly: The Forgotten Yeats Sisters, Sky Arts

“This guide to their lives is hosted by Imelda May, the Irish singer, whose approach was so unlike that of your usual documentary presenter that it is both refreshing and disconcerting. If the film feels slight at times, it does achieve its aim of highlighting the sisters’ work and showing us that the Yeats talent was not confined to its men.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

The Gentlemen, Netflix

“All Guy Ritchie’s hallmarks are here: shotguns, hard men with Kray Twin accents, briefcases full of cash, negotiations in Mayfair clubs, punch-drunk fighters in back-room bouts, and so much champagne and coke that even Keith Richards might wonder if things are getting out of hand.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail