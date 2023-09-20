The Super Models, Apple TV+

“It is a feast of nostalgia for anyone over a certain age. For others, it may be a fascinating glimpse into a vanished world in which magazines were a portal to greatness, all photos amounted to art and a handful of figures could dominate a cultural landscape.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“This is not a fly-on-the-wall show, but an authorised biography of Naomi Campbell and her fellow supers Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista. They are executive producers on the project, and no dirt is dished. It is an elegant, polished product.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

Rise of the Nazis: Manhunt, BBC2

“It doesn’t matter if we’ve seen them two dozen times, the clips of the high-ranking Nazis in the dock — Hermann Goering with a smirk of contempt — mesmerise your attention, perhaps because of the question they instantly raise and which the programme spelt out: how could these apparently ‘mentally normal men’ have permitted themselves such evil?”

James Jackson, The Times

“Rise of the Nazis: Manhunt is an intelligent mix of history and analysis. Parts of the documentary, which uses reconstructions to good effect, are as gripping as any thriller.”

Anita Singh, The Telegraph

Secrets of Our Universe with Tim Peake, Channel 5

“Yes, Brian Cox, you have a rival in TV stargazing, and while you might have a doctorate in particle physics and glow-in-the-dark teeth, have you actually been to space? Then again, when Tim Peake gazed at a telescopically magnified Mars and exclaimed, ‘Wow, that is incredible!’, he seemed merely enthusiastic rather than beatifically elated. Next time perhaps he should ingest psilocybin to achieve Cox’s tones of wonder.”

James Jackson, The Times

“He doesn’t have the academic credentials of Brian Cox, but you can see how the Major managed to spend six months in a cramped space station without annoying anybody. He’s affable and cheerful, and has a good line in colourful but helpful dialogue.”

Christopher Stevens, Daily Mail

“Peake is a much more down-to-earth presenter than Cox, which is ironic since he spent the first six months of 2016 floating around inside the International Space Station. Perhaps there’s no need for Cox’s dreamy gazing up at the heavens if you’ve actually been there. Although the graphics were relatively rudimentary (more Red Dwarf than Star Wars), I think I actually learnt more from Peake’s bullet-point approach than Cox’s more meditative manner.”

Gerard Gilbert, The i